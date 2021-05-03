Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $287.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.73. 446,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $331.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.72 and a 200 day moving average of $258.81.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

