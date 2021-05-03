Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Strategic Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.96. 227,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,111. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.