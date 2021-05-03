Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 520,308 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 812,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,606. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

