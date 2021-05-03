$76.06 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report $76.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $75.91 million. Zovio reported sales of $97.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $309.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $309.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zovio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 89,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.