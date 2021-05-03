AdEx Network Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $162.49 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00893888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,995.81 or 0.10473479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046566 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 125,454,897 coins and its circulating supply is 118,312,420 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

