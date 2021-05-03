Namecoin Price Reaches $2.37 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and $42,789.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.79 or 0.01784856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00642085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001630 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

