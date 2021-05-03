iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $420.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

