NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NMI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. 778,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,646. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

