Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Grows By 41.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,066. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

