Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.10. 213,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $295.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUFN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.