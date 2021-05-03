Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,150. Insperity has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.