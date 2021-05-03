LABS Group Achieves Market Cap of $29.51 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $29.51 million and $1.50 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00281665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.01 or 0.01181026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00738570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.68 or 1.00102052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.