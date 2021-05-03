$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,269. LKQ has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.