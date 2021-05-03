$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.14. Danaher posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.67. 1,473,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,075. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

