Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $30.79 on Top Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Flow has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $44.05 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $30.79 or 0.00053705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00281665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.01 or 0.01181026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00738570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.68 or 1.00102052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.