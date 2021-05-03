Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 986.50

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 975.60 ($12.75). The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,467. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The company has a market capitalization of £11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 941.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 816.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.04%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

