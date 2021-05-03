Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

MSN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 583,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,293. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.