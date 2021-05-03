Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases By 42.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $195,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period.

Shares of EAD stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 218,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,939. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

