Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

