Idle (IDLE) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Idle has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and $199,850.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for $13.30 or 0.00023250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00280661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $672.28 or 0.01175566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.75 or 1.00333682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

