Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

