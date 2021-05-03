Conceal Price Up 140.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 140.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $170,051.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.29 or 1.00519969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $814.60 or 0.01424425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.63 or 0.00585146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00357251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00222398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,865,649 coins and its circulating supply is 10,633,407 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

