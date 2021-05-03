AMEPAY (AME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00280661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.28 or 0.01175566 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.75 or 1.00333682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

