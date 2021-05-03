Polkamarkets Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 89.2% higher against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $45.17 million and $25.27 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.03 or 0.00897101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.31 or 0.10513258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00100926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046671 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.