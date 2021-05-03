Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

