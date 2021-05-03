Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Chubb posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 608.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.01. 2,271,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.12. Chubb has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

