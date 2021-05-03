iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $420.57 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

