Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,423.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

