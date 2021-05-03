Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.32

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 2532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin Seiki from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Aisin Seiki had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

