Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.14

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 9086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

