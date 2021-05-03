South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,169. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

