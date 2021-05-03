South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,169. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
