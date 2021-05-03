RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE RBAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 155,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. RedBall Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About RedBall Acquisition
RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
