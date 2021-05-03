RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RBAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 155,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. RedBall Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 511,444 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

