Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:SRL traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.03. 268,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.