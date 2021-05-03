Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Five Below posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $198.83. 712,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,953. Five Below has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

