Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $34.40

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.37.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,850,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,576. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
