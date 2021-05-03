Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $34.40

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,850,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,576. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

