RAI Finance Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002945 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $60.89 million and $3.82 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

