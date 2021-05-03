ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.14 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.95.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.91. 1,616,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057 in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

