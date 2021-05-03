Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.49. 3,804,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

