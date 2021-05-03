GFG Capital LLC Buys 376 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.83 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

