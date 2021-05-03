Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) to “Buy”

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

ARTL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,051. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.