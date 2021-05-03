AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,921. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $416.38 million, a P/E ratio of -328.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

