Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Carry has a market cap of $155.95 million and $4.08 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047733 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.