Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $604,110.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $604,110.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

