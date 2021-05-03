Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 154,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $600.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

