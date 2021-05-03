$0.32 EPS Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.61. 206,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,407. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

