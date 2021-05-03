Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Receives GBX 681.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LON BUR traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 958 ($12.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,295,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.89. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 406.30 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 969.50 ($12.67). The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 700.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 690.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

