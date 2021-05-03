iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,244 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters now owns 175,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,115,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,609 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.