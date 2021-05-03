Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 15,279 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $51,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

