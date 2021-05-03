Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Decreases By 30.0%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PMTS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $19.99.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

