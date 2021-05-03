Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 2,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NLST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.18. 615,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,089. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $470.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

